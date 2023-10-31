Short Interest in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Increases By 11.4%

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Crane NXT news, Director Cristen L. Kogl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CXT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.53. 25,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.80 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CXT

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. Its advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.