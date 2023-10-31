Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Rises By 8.3%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 164,800 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Ally in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Ally

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Stock Down 3.5 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGLY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 7,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter.

Digital Ally Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.