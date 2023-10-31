Short Interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Increases By 9.0%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 904,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 2.3 %

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

NYSE:DRD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 335,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,799. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $13.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,778.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 207.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 608,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 410,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

