Short Interest in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Expands By 10.0%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ EFHT remained flat at $10.73 during trading on Tuesday. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $3,624,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $9,920,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

