Short Interest in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Grows By 10.1%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James dropped their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envestnet Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 69,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

ENV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

