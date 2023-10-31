Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rises By 10.2%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FRCOY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,701. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

