Short Interest in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Declines By 6.7%

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Feutune Light Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

FLFV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,079. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Institutional Trading of Feutune Light Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLFV. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 150.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 16.3% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

