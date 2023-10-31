Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Drops By 6.8%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.17. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDTS. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 73.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.