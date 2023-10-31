Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Grows By 14.5%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 481,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,509.0 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
Fluidra stock remained flat at $19.01 during trading hours on Monday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.
About Fluidra
