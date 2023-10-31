Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Drops By 12.9%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 459,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Freedom

In other Freedom news, VP Liudmila Kiriaku sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $255,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Stock Up 1.1 %

Freedom stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Freedom has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $102.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.21 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 30.02%.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

