Short Interest in Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Rises By 15.7%

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
FCHRF remained flat at $55.00 during midday trading on Monday. Georg Fischer has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.73.
About Georg Fischer
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Georg Fischer
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.