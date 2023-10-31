Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Drops By 7.4%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 5,061,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

