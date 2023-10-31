Short Interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Declines By 8.6%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 45,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

