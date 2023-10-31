Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Increases By 11.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,800 shares of company stock worth $318,238. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,062 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,577 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,461 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

HLX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 341,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 2.73.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.