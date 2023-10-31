Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Drops By 8.6%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVMT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,416,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EVMT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

