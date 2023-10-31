Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Expands By 9.7%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
BGRN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. 9,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $48.07.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1392 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares USD Green Bond ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.