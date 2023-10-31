Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Expands By 9.7%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. 9,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1392 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

