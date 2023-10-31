Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Declines By 12.3%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 841,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $68,803.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $567,175.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,600,682. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in JFrog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,399. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.60.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

