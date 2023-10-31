Short Interest in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Increases By 5.4%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 218.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Price Performance

Jianpu Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology ( NYSE:JT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

