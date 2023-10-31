Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Decreases By 6.9%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 328,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.73.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.31. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

