Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Grows By 10.7%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

KEP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 25.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.