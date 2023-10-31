Short Interest in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expands By 8.2%

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 151,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,407. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

