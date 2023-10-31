Short Interest in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Declines By 6.8%

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 155,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Princeton Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $188.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60.
Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp
About Princeton Bancorp
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Princeton Bancorp
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.