Short Interest in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Declines By 6.8%

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 155,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $188.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

About Princeton Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Princeton Bancorp by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 197,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 205.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 345.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

