Short Interest in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Decreases By 6.6%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 15,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 1,385,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $2,194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $2,194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 335,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,131,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,428,072 shares of company stock valued at $64,952,174. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Samsara by 90,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

