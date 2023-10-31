Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Stock Price Up 533.3%

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE – Get Free Report) rose 533.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 58,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 189,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Sibling Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Sibling Group

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

See Also

