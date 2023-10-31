Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance
SIMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. 52,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,458. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.93.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
