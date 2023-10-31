Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. 52,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,458. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,561 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after acquiring an additional 149,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,214.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,255 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 125,942 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,316.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,020 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.