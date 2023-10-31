Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Acquires $143,400.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Simmons First National by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

