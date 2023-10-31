Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $139.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 3.9 %

SPG stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,320. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

