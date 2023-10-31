SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $279.99 million and approximately $38.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24058243 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $37,499,360.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

