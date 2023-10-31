SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $42.74 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $276.03 million and approximately $42.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24058243 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $37,499,360.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

