Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Update

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the third quarter worth $474,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Solo Brands by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Solo Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solo Brands by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of DTC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 303,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.10. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

