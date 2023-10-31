SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Hits $11.72 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $770,362.79 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

