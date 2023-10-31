Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.2 %

SON stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 617,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,289. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

