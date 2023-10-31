Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

NYSE SON traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

