Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of SON traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,289. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

