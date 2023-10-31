Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 17th

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 473.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 295,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 132.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

See Also

