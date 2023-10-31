SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 881,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $28,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,093. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

