Square Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37,524.54 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $37,524.54 and $408.14 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.01807724 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $35,501.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

