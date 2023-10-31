Status Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Status has a total market capitalization of $110.05 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,410.58 or 0.99989352 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,254,211 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,254,210.509934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02897727 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $4,459,482.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

