Steem Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $97.55 million and approximately $37.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 447,468,410 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

