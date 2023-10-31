Steven J. Mclaughlin Acquires 168,894 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 168,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $418,857.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,095,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,595,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 387,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $182.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

EXFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Expensify

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.