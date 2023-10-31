Stifel Nicolaus Trims Workiva (NYSE:WK) Target Price to $92.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

WK traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.69. 580,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 131.5% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

