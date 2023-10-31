Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 31st (AAPL, ABNB, AC, ACGL, ACNB, ADP, ANET, AXNX, BABA, BILL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 31st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $150.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $285.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $217.00 to $232.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $215.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $5.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $354.00 to $347.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $142.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$1.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $41.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $193.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $28.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $195.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $97.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $257.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $51.50 to $49.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $75.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $435.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $325.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $325.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $483.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $575.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $83.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $61.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $93.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $120.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $122.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $92.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $75.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $30.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $45.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $127.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $58.00 to $55.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $148.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $94.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $240.00 to $243.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $46.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target raised by Stephens from $37.00 to $40.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $46.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $6.00 to $4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $87.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $88.00 to $92.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $30.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

