STP (STPT) Price Up 11.1% This Week

STP (STPT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $130.36 million and approximately $64.34 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06850037 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $81,120,191.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

