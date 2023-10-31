Streakk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $619,280.25 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $619,280.25 and approximately $28,553.39 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.06096205 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $18,242.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

