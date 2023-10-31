Susquehanna Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $46.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 7,494,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,081. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

