Swipe Price Reaches $0.30 (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000874 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $175.06 million and $13.40 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 582,709,171 coins and its circulating supply is 582,708,663 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

