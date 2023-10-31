Synapse (SYN) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Synapse has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $61.85 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

