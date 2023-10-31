Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 billion-$80.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.70 billion. Sysco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

