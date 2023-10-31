Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (TMIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON TMIP opened at GBX 70.25 ($0.85) on Tuesday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 66.60 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Maritime Investments news, insider Edward Buttery acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £20,700 ($25,188.61). 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

