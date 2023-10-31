Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.33

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 110763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNZ. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Cormark set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of C$117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.61 million for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.4498346 EPS for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

